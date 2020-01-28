1 Boat Targeted As Possible Cause Of Dock Fire That Killed 8

People on boats patrol near the charred remains of a dock following a fatal fire at a Tennessee River marina in Scottsboro, Ala., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Authorities said the explosive fire was reported overnight while people were sleeping on boats tied up at the structure. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

(AP) – Investigators are focusing on one boat in particular as the cause of a massive Alabama marina fire that killed eight people.

Fire Chief Gene Necklaus released the information Tuesday. He says crews will raise each sunken craft at the Jackson County Park Marina to determine whether additional people may have died. Officials also are trying to contain environmental damage.

Floating barriers have been installed to keep oil and other materials from spreading into waters near the marina. The dock that burned is on a creek that feeds into the Tennessee River.