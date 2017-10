A San Juan teen was killed in a 1-vehicle wreck south of Pharr Thursday morning. DPS investigators say 17-year-old Danian Seth Cantu was heading north on Jackson Road when his Mazda CX-7 veered to the right and struck a curb near Juan Balli Road. The car swerved out of control and rolled several times – and Cantu was thrown out and was killed. Investigators are still looking into all of the circumstances of the crash.