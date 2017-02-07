1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting At Home Party

(AP) – One teenager has been fatally shot and another person has been wounded at a party involving about 30 people at a suburban Houston home. Authorities say the gunfire erupted about 3 a.m. Sunday after some kind of altercation at the home in Sugar Land, just southwest of Houston.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says many of those at the party fled as deputies arrived and about a dozen people who stayed behind have been questioned. No arrests have been immediately made.

The sheriff says the shooting occurred at a home where the owners are on vacation out of the country and left a key to their house with someone to care for their dogs.