Home TEXAS 1 Dead In Crash After Plane Hits Cellphone Tower Wire
1 Dead In Crash After Plane Hits Cellphone Tower Wire
TEXAS
0

1 Dead In Crash After Plane Hits Cellphone Tower Wire

0
0
85393c87-25fc-48fa-ad24-a4089bee385f-large16x9_PlaneCrash
now viewing

1 Dead In Crash After Plane Hits Cellphone Tower Wire

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Police: Sheriff's Deputy Killed His Son Then Himself

State District Judge Julie Kocurek
now playing

Travis County OKs $500K Payment To Judge Wounded In Shooting

GAVEL
now playing

Death Sentence Upheld In Restaurant Robbery-Slaying

SALLY HERNANDEZ AND GOV GREG ABBOTT
now playing

Texas Governor Blocks Sheriff Funds Over 'sanctuary cities'

shooting-investigation
now playing

Judge Arraigns Palmview H-E-B Shooter On 5 Charges Including Murder

920×920 (5)
now playing

UK Lawmakers Voting On Bill To Trigger EU Exit Talks

john-sopko
now playing

US Watchdog Offers Bleak Statistics For Afghan Progress

BN-KN512_auseco_J_20150929004729
now playing

Australian PM Says Not Sure How Many Refugees US Will Accept

Senate Legislators Speak To The Press After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
now playing

Schumer Says Gorsuch Isn't In Mainstream

Trump_Supreme_Court_46312-727×485
now playing

White House Plans Major Outreach By Gorsuch

(AP) – Investigators say a pilot has been killed when his small plane used to inspect pipelines clipped an East Texas cellphone tower guy wire and crashed into some trees.  Rusk County officials say the Cessna 177 crashed and burned Tuesday afternoon near Price, about 120 miles southeast of Dallas. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.  Emergency management spokesman Patrick Dooley said Wednesday that the pilot was alone in the single-engine aircraft when the plane hit the wire and part of a wing sheared off. The plane crashed in a residential area about 100 yards from the tower.

A Federal Aviation Administration statement says the aircraft was used for pipeline patrol. Dooley says officials believe the pilot planned to refuel at Rusk County Airport when the accident happened on a clear afternoon.

Related posts:

  1. Travis County OKs $500K Payment To Judge Wounded In Shooting
  2. Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Mission Man’s Life
  3. Texas Truck Driver Accused In Fatal Okla. Wreck Kills Self
  4. Texas Governor Blocks Sheriff Funds Over ‘sanctuary cities’
Related Posts
Shooting-News-Graphic

Police: Sheriff’s Deputy Killed His Son Then Himself

jsalinas 0
State District Judge Julie Kocurek

Travis County OKs $500K Payment To Judge Wounded In Shooting

jsalinas 0
GAVEL

Death Sentence Upheld In Restaurant Robbery-Slaying

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video