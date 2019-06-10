NATIONALTRENDING

1 Dead In Helicopter Incident

Mist and smoke cover the top of a building near 51st Street and 7th Avenue Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York, where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

New York firefighters respond to the scene where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of a building in midtown Manhattan, Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The NYPD says one person is dead after a helicopter crashed or made a hard landing on top of a Manhattan building. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says there’s no indication of a terror attack.

Cuomo said the only indication was a helicopter had to do an emergency or a hard landing. President Trump has been notified of the situation. The building has 54 stories.

