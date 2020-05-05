LOCAL

1 Dead In Two Vehicle Wreck In Cameron County

Photo courtesy Texas Dept. Of Public Safety

A woman is dead after the vehicle in which she was a passenger collided with another vehicle near Arroyo Gardens.

Department of Public Safety investigators say Juana Garza Galvan from Donna died in the wreck Saturday night. She was a passenger in a Ford pickup traveling east on FM 106 when a Toyota pickup towing a boat going southbound along FM 1847 went through the stop sign at the intersection and hit the Ford.

Investigators suspect alcohol may be a factor although so far no arrests have been made. The condition of both drivers is not known.

