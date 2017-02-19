Home NATIONAL 1 Killed; 1 Hurt After Car Stuck On Tracks Is Hit By Train
1 Killed; 1 Hurt After Car Stuck On Tracks Is Hit By Train
NATIONAL
0

1 Killed; 1 Hurt After Car Stuck On Tracks Is Hit By Train

0
0
TRAIN HITS BROKEN CAR
now viewing

1 Killed; 1 Hurt After Car Stuck On Tracks Is Hit By Train

DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now playing

Trump's Revised Travel Ban Targets Same Countries

MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexico: 5 Dead Bodies Dumped Along Highway In Veracruz State

shooting-investigation
now playing

Hunters Charged In Texas Shooting Had Blamed Immigrants

High School Transgender Wrestler Wins Texas Regional Title

LEGO BATMAN
now playing

'Lego Batman' Stays No. 1, Conquers 'The Great Wall'

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Officer Shoots Man After Hostage Situation

police20lights20generic
now playing

Officers Kill Man Who Pointed Gun After Home Invasion

base
now playing

Police: Man In Photos Now 'main suspect' In 2 Girls' Deaths

APTOPIX California Storms
now playing

Flood Fears Renewed As Another Storm Aims For California

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem
now playing

Ex-Officials: Israeli Leader Spurned Secret Peace Offer

(AP) — Authorities say one person has died after a car broke down on train tracks in North Carolina and was hit by an oncoming train.  Fayetteville Police said in a news release that two other people in the car were able to get out before the train struck. A fourth person who could not escape was seriously injured.

Police Sgt. Shawn Strepay told WRAL-TV the car stalled just a few blocks from the police station and officers rushed to help and dispatches tried to warn CSX.  But Strepay says the train struck the car less than two minutes after it got stuck.  Police say 50-year-old passenger Christopher Locklear was killed, and the car’s 51-year-old driver, William Jacobs, is in serious condition at a Chapel Hill hospital.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Motorcade Hit By 2×4, 5 Students Face Charges
  2. Father, Son Killed In Head-On Collision With Each Other
  3. Two Killed In 1-Vehicle Crash In Brownsville
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP SIGNING

Trump’s Revised Travel Ban Targets Same Countries

jsalinas 0
Shooting-News-Graphic

Officer Shoots Man After Hostage Situation

jsalinas 0
police20lights20generic

Officers Kill Man Who Pointed Gun After Home Invasion

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video