Home NATIONAL 1 Killed, 5 Wounded In Suburban NYC Nightclub Shooting
1 Killed, 5 Wounded In Suburban NYC Nightclub Shooting
NATIONAL
0

1 Killed, 5 Wounded In Suburban NYC Nightclub Shooting

0
0
1672704_630x354
now viewing

1 Killed, 5 Wounded In Suburban NYC Nightclub Shooting

maxresdefault
now playing

Obama Thanks US Troops Serving Overseas

wireap_f6a37edc5a8e4c5590c5ec00ac249da8_16x9_1600
now playing

Israel To Do 'All It Takes' To Emerge Unharmed By UN Vote

russia-military-plane_horo-1-635×357
now playing

All Causes For Plane Crash Being Eyed

1024×1024
now playing

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Chile

635819380972648534-103115tx-floods
now playing

More HUD Funds To Aid Texas Communities Struck By Floods

dallas_fire_rescue_generic
now playing

2 Drivers Hit Dallas Firetrucks Overnight, 1 Fatality

donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped
now playing

Anti-Refugee Sentiment From Election Spills Over To States

636181886172253146-epa-philippines-weather-typhoon
now playing

Super Typhoon Heads For Christmas Day Blow To Philippines

20150724120121photo-3
now playing

Egypt Confirms Arrests Of Al-Jazeera Journalist

1482666479055
now playing

Pope Wishes Christmas Peace To Those Scarred By War

(AP) — Police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a packed suburban New York City nightclub, killing the establishment’s owner and wounding five others.

Authorities say the suspect may have been ejected from the club shortly before the 4:26 a.m. shooting on Christmas Day.

Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas tells The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2i7Tc4B ) that nobody “should ever spend Christmas like this.”

Police Capt. Edward Adinaro says Mansion nightclub owner O’Neal Bandoo and the other victims, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, were found in the lobby and on the street outside the club.

Adinaro didn’t name the suspect, but said he is a Bronx resident with a pending attempted murder case.

Witness Cleveland Douse tells the newspaper 200 people were in the club during the shooting.

Related posts:

  1. Italy Says Berlin Suspect Killed In Milan
  2. Milan Police Describe Shooting Death Of Berlin Suspect
  3. Germany: 2 Detained Over Suspected Mall Attack Plot
  4. Police: Officer’s 2-Year-Old Son Shot Himself With Dad’s Gun
Related Posts
maxresdefault

Obama Thanks US Troops Serving Overseas

Zack Cantu 0
carrie-fisher

Carrie Fisher Suffers Medical Emergency On Flight

jsalinas 0
gary-eugene-holmes

Man Accused In Road Rage Case Pleads Not Guilty

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video