1 Killed, Driver Arrested In Charlottesville
1 killed, driver arrested in Charlottesville
1 Killed, Driver Arrested In Charlottesville

Chopper Crash Linked To White Nationalist Rally

Trump Condemns Hatred, Bigotry 'on many sides'

The Latest: Texas Senate Advances Less-Strict Tree Bill

Agents Detain 86 Immigrants Near Canal In South Texas

The Latest: Chinese Presidents Speaks With Trump, Urges Calm

The Latest: Taylor Swift Court Case Not Totally Done

Secessionists Push For South To Break Away From US Again

North Korea Still Mastering How To Deliver A Nuke To US

Parents Test School Liability In Bullying And Child Suicide

Double Trouble: Man Hits Twin With Bat Over Sharing Tacos

(AP) – A state official said the driver of a car that plowed into a group of marchers in Charlottesville is in police custody.  Virginia Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran said the driver, a man, has been arrested.  Moran did not immediately provide a name of the driver.

Witnesses say a car plowed into a crowd of people who were protesting a rally, which was held by white nationalists who oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee by the city of Charlottesville. Officials say one person was killed and at least 26 were treated at local hospitals.

