1 Killed In Accident On Texas Water Tower

(AP) – Authorities say a person working on a water tower in Southeast Texas was killed and another injured when a metal panel shifted and fell.

The Porter fire department says one person was killed in the Friday morning accident during construction. Another worker was taken to the hospital with arm and chest injuries. Two other workers who were unhurt were rescued. Video from overhead shows a large panel of metal inside of the empty water tower.

Fire officials believe the piece of metal was being lifted and put into place at the time of the accident. Porter is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Houston.