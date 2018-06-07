Home TEXAS 1 Killed In Accident On Texas Water Tower
1 Killed In Accident On Texas Water Tower
TEXAS
0

1 Killed In Accident On Texas Water Tower

0
0
PORTER WATER TOWER ACCIDENT
now viewing

1 Killed In Accident On Texas Water Tower

Kino Jimenez threw drink at MAGA supporter-1
now playing

Man Arrested After Taking Trump Backer's MAGA Hat

HARVEY FLOOD DAMAGE
now playing

Texas Fails To Enforce Flood Insurance Rules

Ricky Wright SHOT BY MOTHER TRYING TO STEALE SUV
now playing

Woman Shoots Man Trying To Take SUV With Kids

29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi
now playing

Authorities: Texas Mom With Drug Debt Sold Son For $2,500

CHINES SEPAK TO THIA ABOUT BOAT SINKING
now playing

Chinese Envoy Speaks To Thais After Boat Sinking

Democratic state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon AND Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill
now playing

Indiana Lawmaker Comes Forward To Accuse AG Hill

CHRIS BROWN HITS PHOTOG
now playing

Brown Arrested, Accused Of Hitting Photographer

DONALD TRUMP AND TERESA MAY
now playing

Trump's UK Trip Includes Palace Pomp, Aims To Avoid Protests

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

Dems Want To Focus High Court Fight On Abortion, Health Care

immigrant children immigration
now playing

Feds Using DNA To Help Reunite Immigrant Kids With Parents

(AP) – Authorities say a person working on a water tower in Southeast Texas was killed and another injured when a metal panel shifted and fell.

The Porter fire department says one person was killed in the Friday morning accident during construction. Another worker was taken to the hospital with arm and chest injuries. Two other workers who were unhurt were rescued.  Video from overhead shows a large panel of metal inside of the empty water tower.

Fire officials believe the piece of metal was being lifted and put into place at the time of the accident.  Porter is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Attorney General Admonishes Rio Grande Valley Cities Over Plastic Bans
  2. Fireworks Explosion Kills 19, Injures 31 Near Mexico City
  3. Texas Fails To Enforce Flood Insurance Rules
  4. Bank Restores Stolen Funds To 112-Year-Old Texas Man
Related Posts
Kino Jimenez threw drink at MAGA supporter-1

Man Arrested After Taking Trump Backer’s MAGA Hat

jsalinas 0
HARVEY FLOOD DAMAGE

Texas Fails To Enforce Flood Insurance Rules

jsalinas 0
Ricky Wright SHOT BY MOTHER TRYING TO STEALE SUV

Woman Shoots Man Trying To Take SUV With Kids

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video