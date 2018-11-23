Home NATIONAL 1 Person Dead, 2 Others Hurt After Alabama Mall Shooting
(AP) – A man was shot and killed by a police after a fight at an Alabama mall resulted in gunfire that injured a teen and a 12-year-old girl.  A police statement said the shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, outside Birmingham.

The statement said two Hoover officers in the mall confronted a 21-year-old man from Hueytown with a gun and one of the officers shot and killed him. His name has not been released.  An 18-year-old was taken to a Birmingham hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Capt. Greg Rector said in a news conference a 12-year-old girl struck by gunfire was hospitalized. She was reported in stable condition at Children’s Hospital.  A mall security officer said the mall reopened at 6 a.m. Friday.

