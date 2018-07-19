Home NATIONAL 1 Released From Hospital After Army Depot Blast
1 Released From Hospital After Army Depot Blast
1 Released From Hospital After Army Depot Blast

1 Released From Hospital After Army Depot Blast

(AP) – A worker has been treated and released from a hospital after receiving minor injuries in an explosion at a Pennsylvania Army depot.  The worker had been taken by ambulance early Thursday to a hospital near the Letterkenny Army Depot, about 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Philadelphia, shortly after the explosion and fire at a paint operation of a vehicle shop. A hospital spokeswoman says the worker did not receive treatment for burns, but did not release further details of the injury.

Officials say three other employees were airlifted to Baltimore area hospitals with burn-related injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.  Army officials say the cause of the blast is still under investigation. It was contained to a single area of the depot, and there was no suspicion of terrorist activity.

