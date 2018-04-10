Home WORLD 1 US Military Member Killed In Afghanistan
1 US Military Member Killed In Afghanistan
WORLD
0

1 US Military Member Killed In Afghanistan

0
0
AFGHANISTAN KABUL
now viewing

1 US Military Member Killed In Afghanistan

MITCH MCCONNELL
now playing

McConnell Says FBI Didn't Corroborate Claims

Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour
now playing

Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour

John Demers, Mark Flynn
now playing

Anti-Doping Groups Cheer Indictment Of Russians

SOCIAL MEDIA MOBILE PHONE
now playing

Poll: Young Americans Say Online Bullying A Serious Problem

William Clyde Allen III. Allen,
now playing

Utah Vet Confessed To Sending Ricin Envelopes, Officials Say

INDONESIA QUAKE RELIEFE FROM FRENCH
now playing

French Rescuers Detect Signs Of Life In Quake

SOUTH CAROLINA SHOOTING 5 OFFICERS INJURED 1 DEAD
now playing

SC Orders Flags To Half-Staff After Shooting

gavel
now playing

Judge Exonerates Man Wrongly Imprisoned For 19 Years

BOW AND ARROW
now playing

Authorities Seek Person Who Fatally Wounded Dog With Arrow

BETO O ROURKE
now playing

Beto O'Rourke Campaign Rally Returns To Borderland Next Week

(AP) – The U.S. military says one service member has been killed in action in Afghanistan.  The announcement Thursday from Kabul provided no details. It said the matter is under investigation.  In line with standard practice, the name of the person will not be officially released until 24 hours after family members have been notified.

The U.S. military mission in Afghanistan is focused mainly on supporting and advising Afghan forces, as well fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups like the Islamic State’s affiliate in eastern Afghanistan.  The Pentagon says there are about 14,000 American troops in Afghanistan.

Related posts:

  1. American Airlines Soon To Service Harlingen
  2. Local Law Enforcement To Receive Millions In Grant Funding To Fight Border Related Crime
  3. ZAK CANTU
  4. Russia Dismisses Hacking Claims As ‘Fantasies’
Related Posts
Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour

Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour

jsalinas 0
John Demers, Mark Flynn

Anti-Doping Groups Cheer Indictment Of Russians

jsalinas 0
INDONESIA QUAKE RELIEFE FROM FRENCH

French Rescuers Detect Signs Of Life In Quake

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video