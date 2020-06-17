1 Wounded, 1 Sought In Dallas Shopping Mall Shooting

(AP) – One person has been shot at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police are still seeking a single suspect.

Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez says the shooting happened at the Galleria mall. The wounded person has been taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. The mall was evacuated, and no other shootings or injuries were reported.

Dallas Police said on Twitter that there was “not an active shooter.” Stores at the mall are limited to admitting shoppers to half of their capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic. About three-quarters of the mall’s stores had opened as of June 1