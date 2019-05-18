WORLD

1 Year After Wedding: Harry And Meghan Have New Home, Son

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England. Sunday, May 19, 2019 marks the first wedding anniversary of the besotted couple. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)

(AP) — It’s been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex.
The besotted couple wed on May 19, 2018 before rapt crowds outside of Windsor Castle, with one of the largest TV audiences ever assembled.
The couple was lucky enough to enjoy beautiful spring weather on their wedding day. They made the best of it by taking a carriage ride through Windsor.
They maintained a frenetic pace of official engagements until Meghan withdrew from most royal duties in March ahead of the birth of their first child, Archie, who was born this month.
Harry and Meghan have also moved from central London to a more secluded location near Windsor Castle in a quest for privacy.

