10-Month-Old Child Fatally Shot While On Walk With Father

(AP) – Houston police are looking for three men after one of them shot at a man taking his 10-month-old son for a walk outside an apartment complex and killed the infant.

Houston homicide Sgt. Mark Holbrook says the man was approached by the three Wednesday afternoon and one of them pulled a pistol and began shooting. As the father ran, the child, identified as Messiah Justice Marshall, was hit.

Police say the dad ran up to the driver of a car nearby and yelled for help. The driver spotted a deputy constable at a convenience store nearby who summoned an ambulance but the little boy died. Authorities say the father told them he didn’t know the attacker or the gunman’s two companions.