10-Month-Old Child Fatally Shot While On Walk With Father
10-Month-Old Child Fatally Shot While On Walk With Father

10-Month-Old Child Fatally Shot While On Walk With Father

(AP) – Houston police are looking for three men after one of them shot at a man taking his 10-month-old son for a walk outside an apartment complex and killed the infant.

Messiah Justice Marshall

Houston homicide Sgt. Mark Holbrook says the man was approached by the three Wednesday afternoon and one of them pulled a pistol and began shooting. As the father ran, the child, identified as Messiah Justice Marshall, was hit.

Police say the dad ran up to the driver of a car nearby and yelled for help. The driver spotted a deputy constable at a convenience store nearby who summoned an ambulance but the little boy died.  Authorities say the father told them he didn’t know the attacker or the gunman’s two companions.

