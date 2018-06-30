Home TEXAS 10 Months After Storm, Last Victims Of Harvey Leave Hotels
TEXAS
(AP) – The last victims of Hurricane Harvey living in federally-funded hotel rooms are heading to other housing arrangements this weekend, more than 10 months after the storm first hit.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that the final 707 displaced households will move out by Sunday. It said the “vast majority of them have a long-term housing solution” already prepared.

The agency said that nearly 55,000 Texas households were evacuated after Harvey and couldn’t return home.

Sixty-eight people in Texas died in the days after Harvey came ashore Aug. 25. It caused an estimated $125 billion in damage, second in U.S. history behind Katrina’s inflation-adjusted $161 billion.

The storm also brought a historic 55 inches (1397 millimeters) of rain to parts of Harris County, which includes Houston.

