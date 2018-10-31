10 States To Dispatch Troops To US-Mexico Border

(AP) – Troops from 10 states are set to be dispatched to the border in response to a caravan of Central American migrants that is largely composed of families with children and is weeks from reaching the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the Defense Department, the troops will come from North and South Carolina, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Georgia, Texas, Washington, Kentucky and Kansas.

They’ll be stationed at an Air Force base and Army installation in Arizona, at several Marine facilities in the San Diego area, and in five locations in Texas, including naval and Army bases.

The document says the Defense Department has identified 7,000 troops who will be participating in the mission at the border. About 2,000 National Guard members are already dispatched at the southern border.

President Donald Trump says the number of military troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexican border could go as high as 15,000.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that “we’ll go up to anywhere between 10 and 15,000 military personnel on top of Border Patrol, ICE and everybody else at the border.”

He says the move would be aimed at preventing the entry of a caravan of migrants traveling from Central America. The caravan is still nearly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) from the border.

Trump says that the U.S. was “going to be prepared” and that the migrants are “not coming into our country.”

Currently there are 2,100 National Guard helping at the border. The Pentagon says an additional 5,200 active-duty troops could join them.