Home NATIONAL 10 States To Dispatch Troops To US-Mexico Border
10 States To Dispatch Troops To US-Mexico Border
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

10 States To Dispatch Troops To US-Mexico Border

0
0
MILITARY ON THE BORDER
now viewing

10 States To Dispatch Troops To US-Mexico Border

AIR FORCE JET PLANE PIC
now playing

3 Leaders At Air Force Base Relieved Of Duty

Asia Bibi
now playing

Khan Warns Radical Islamists After Acquittal

ROBERT BOWERS
now playing

Synagogue Suspect Indicted On 44 Counts

CANADA POT MARIJUANA FLAG
now playing

Gone To Pot: Marijuana Shortages Plague Canada

920×920
now playing

Prosecutor: Khashoggi Was Strangled, Dismembered

DONALD TRUMP AND PAUL RYAN
now playing

Trump Blasts GOP's Ryan Over Citizenship Comment

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
now playing

Official: Mafia Hit Man Is Suspect In Death Of Whitey Bulger

CHILDREN CHILD HANDCUFFS KIDNAP CHILE ABUSE
now playing

Sheriff: Man Wanted To Rape, Kill, Eat Florida Girl

TEXAS CAPITOL
now playing

Texas Capitol Offices Briefly Evacuated Due To Package

Beto O’Rourke Senate Campaign
now playing

O'Rourke Says Trump Stoking 'worst impulses'

(AP) – Troops from 10 states are set to be dispatched to the border in response to a caravan of Central American migrants that is largely composed of families with children and is weeks from reaching the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the Defense Department, the troops will come from North and South Carolina, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Georgia, Texas, Washington, Kentucky and Kansas.

They’ll be stationed at an Air Force base and Army installation in Arizona, at several Marine facilities in the San Diego area, and in five locations in Texas, including naval and Army bases.

The document says the Defense Department has identified 7,000 troops who will be participating in the mission at the border. About 2,000 National Guard members are already dispatched at the southern border.

President Donald Trump says the number of military troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexican border could go as high as 15,000.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that “we’ll go up to anywhere between 10 and 15,000 military personnel on top of Border Patrol, ICE and everybody else at the border.”

He says the move would be aimed at preventing the entry of a caravan of migrants traveling from Central America. The caravan is still nearly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) from the border.

Trump says that the U.S. was “going to be prepared” and that the migrants are “not coming into our country.”

Currently there are 2,100 National Guard helping at the border. The Pentagon says an additional 5,200 active-duty troops could join them.

Related posts:

  1. Pentagon Sending 5,200 Troops To Border Week Before Midterms
  2. More Than 5,000 Troops Deployed To The Border
  3. Five-Thousand U.S. Troops Will Reportedly Be Deployed To Border
  4. Federal Government Sends Southern Border Barbed Wire
Related Posts
ROBERT BOWERS

Synagogue Suspect Indicted On 44 Counts

jsalinas 0
920×920

Prosecutor: Khashoggi Was Strangled, Dismembered

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND PAUL RYAN

Trump Blasts GOP’s Ryan Over Citizenship Comment

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video