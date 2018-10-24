Home TEXAS 10 Students, Driver Hurt In School Bus Crash
10 Students, Driver Hurt In School Bus Crash
TEXAS
0

10 Students, Driver Hurt In School Bus Crash

0
0
AUTO CRASH WRECK CRASH
now viewing

10 Students, Driver Hurt In School Bus Crash

VLAD PUTIN
now playing

Putin Says Russia Will Target Nations Hosting US Missiles

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely
now playing

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely Despite US Threats

MIGRANT CARAVAN CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN
now playing

Fears For Kids Motivate Many Migrants In Caravan

Child Deaths Viral Outbreak
now playing

Another Child Dead Following Viral Outbreak At Rehab Center

920×920
now playing

Turkish Media Say Saudi Vehicle Scouted Forest

MAIL PACKAGED PIPE BOMBS AT CNN
now playing

NYPD: Package Sent To CNN Had Possible Live Bomb

House Republican Leader Paul Ryan And GOP Leadership Address The Media After Weekly Party Conference
now playing

GOP Deplores Attempts 'to terrorize' Officials

METH BUST
now playing

McAllen Woman Nabbed In Huge Oklahoma Meth Bust

GOV ANDREW CUOMO
now playing

Suspicious Package Also Received At Governor Cuomo's NYC Office

Generic-High-School-Football-5
now playing

Texas Requires Large Schools To Report Player Concussions

(AP) – Investigators say 10 students and their school bus driver were injured when the vehicle was broadsided by an 18-wheeler on a Central Texas highway.   The Texas Department of Public Safety says nobody was seriously hurt in Wednesday morning’s accident involving a Bastrop Independent School District bus. The wreck on Highway 71 happened during wet, rainy conditions.

The district reports the bus carried 19 children. Eight were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Two others were taken by their parents. Officials didn’t immediately release details on the bus driver.

DPS Sgt. Robbie Berrera says the trucker wasn’t hurt in the accident as the bus was making a turn. Barrera says the trucker says his brakes failed before the rig hit the bus.   Bastrop is 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) east of Austin.

Related posts:

  1. Shuttle Bus Overturns Killing 1
  2. School Board Buying Police Body Cameras After Texas Gunfire
  3. Police Seek Man Who Shot Driver Who Had Kids With Him
  4. Students Sue Texas County, Allege Voting Rights Violations
Related Posts
Generic-High-School-Football-5

Texas Requires Large Schools To Report Player Concussions

jsalinas 0
SHUTTLE BUS IN FREEPORT OVERTURNS

Shuttle Bus Overturns Killing 1

jsalinas 0
GAVEL

Students Sue Texas County, Allege Voting Rights Violations

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video