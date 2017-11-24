Home TEXAS 10-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead While Watching Television
(AP) – A 10-year-old girl was shot dead as she sat in bed watching television in her bedroom in what San Antonio police suspect was a gang-related shooting.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said someone sprayed the girl’s home with bullets on the city’s North Side about 7 a.m. Thursday. The girl was wounded fatally in the chest, but five other people in the house weren’t wounded.

McManus said police have had problems at the house previously. He said investigators believe the shooting is “gang-related directly to the brother,” who has been detained for questioning.  The chief appeared to be moved by the timing of the Thanksgiving Day shooting, saying, “There will be a special place for this person when he goes to the next life.”

