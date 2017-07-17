Home NATIONAL 10 Years Later, Shocking Home Invasion Haunts A Quiet Suburb
10 Years Later, Shocking Home Invasion Haunts A Quiet Suburb
NATIONAL
10 Years Later, Shocking Home Invasion Haunts A Quiet Suburb

10 years later, shocking home invasion haunts a quiet suburb
10 Years Later, Shocking Home Invasion Haunts A Quiet Suburb

(AP) – It’s been 10 years since three members of the Petit family were killed in their suburban Connecticut home by two men who terrorized them for hours.  Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two daughters, 17-year-old Hayley and 11-year-old Michaela, were killed in Cheshire on July 23, 2007. Dr. William Petit was severely wounded but survived.  It’s a day seared in the memories of all involved.

Hawke-Petit’s sister, Cynthia Hawke-Renn, says on most anniversaries of the murders she suddenly wakes up around 3 a.m. and imagines her relatives’ suffering over the next seven hours.  Bank manager Mary Lyons recalls the fear in Hawke-Petit’s eyes as she withdrew $15,000 that morning, under the threat that her family would be harmed.  The killers, Joshua Komisarjevsky (koh-mih-sar-JEV’-skee) and Steven Hayes, are serving life in prison.

