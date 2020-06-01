100+ Arrests Made As George Floyd Protests Continue In Dallas

Salina Jernigan, 10, holds a sign with other protesters demonstrating in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas Police say more than 100 people are being charged so far with inciting a riot for actions during a protest over the death of George Floyd. The demonstrations lasted much of Saturday. Tear gas was used to break up groups of people at a couple of locations. Protesters also shut down both sides of I-35E at Continental Avenue.

A cigar and donut shop at Elm and Lamar streets was looted, as well as the Whole Foods on McKinney Avenue. Police also tweeted that 15 people accused of vandalizing various buildings have been arrested.