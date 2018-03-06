Home TEXAS 100 In After-School-Party Brawl
100 In After-School-Party Brawl
TEXAS
0

100 In After-School-Party Brawl

0
0
POLICE CRIME SCENE
now viewing

100 In After-School-Party Brawl

President Paige Patterson
now playing

Officials: Ex-Baptist Leader Mishandled Separate Rape Claims

MARY HARRISON KILLED HER HUSBAND BECAUSE HE WAS BEATING HER CAT
now playing

Woman Says Husband Slain Because He Was Beating Cat

BODY FOUND
now playing

Body of 65-Year-Old Woman Found In Trash Container

GERMANS SHOOT MAN NEAR CATHEDRAL
now playing

Berlin Police Shoot, Wound Man Near Cathedral

MEDICAL DOCTORS
now playing

Many Breast Cancer Patients Can Skip Chemo, Big Study Finds

44875bd5-8fb2-4bb2-b9f2-4e203407c064
now playing

Giuliani: Trump Team Would Try To Avert Subpoena

US AND CHINA RELATIONS
now playing

China Warns US No Deal If Tariffs Go Ahead

gustavo tijerina sandoval killed javier vega
now playing

Penalty Phase Resumes Monday For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

voter fraud
now playing

Arrest Number 5 In Alleged Edinburg Vote Fraud Scheme

hit and run-1
now playing

San Benito Woman Killed In High-Speed Hit-And-Run

(AP) – At least four people were hurt, including a 14-year-old boy grazed by a gunshot, after authorities in San Antonio say an end-of-school-year party became a brawl involving about 100 people.  Police were summoned to the home after getting calls about gunfire.

Perry McElroy says he arranged the party Saturday for his children and their friends, all in middle or high school, but others not invited also showed up. He says the fight that erupted initially involved two girls.

MeElroy says his fiancee and two of her children, including the 14-year-boy, were taken to a hospital for treatment. His daughter also was hospitalized after suffering an anxiety attack.  The person who fired the gun escaped.

Related posts:

  1. Year-Old Child Killed In Drive-By Shooting
  2. Rio Grande City School District Worker Accused Of Masterminding Drug Smuggling Scheme
  3. Governor Greg Abbott Releases School and Firearm Safety Plan
  4. Many Breast Cancer Patients Can Skip Chemo, Big Study Finds
Related Posts
President Paige Patterson

Officials: Ex-Baptist Leader Mishandled Separate Rape Claims

jsalinas 0
MARY HARRISON KILLED HER HUSBAND BECAUSE HE WAS BEATING HER CAT

Woman Says Husband Slain Because He Was Beating Cat

jsalinas 0
BODY FOUND

Body of 65-Year-Old Woman Found In Trash Container

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video