$100 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Harlingen CISD and Edinburg

A year after a Harlingen middle school student was killed on a field trip in Hidalgo County the family has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit. While traveling along Expressway 281 in Edinburg, the suit alleges the death of 13 year old Gabriel Miranda was due to negligence by Harlingen CISD, as well as contains claims against Edinburg police who ruled it a suicide before an autopsy. According to the suit, last November Vernon Middle School was on a field trip where Miranda allegedly fell or was pushed out of the emergency exit door, while the bus was traveling at 65 miles an hour. The $100 million dollar is against the Texas Education Agency, Harlingen CISD as well as Edinburg officials and law enforcement.