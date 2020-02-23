10,000 Mourn Victims Of Racist Shooting Rampage In Germany

People shows portrait photos and posters as they take part in a funeral march in Hanau, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Several people were killed in a shooting in the central German city late Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. German language poster reads: 'Assimilation policy divides and kills'. (Nicolas Armer/dpa via AP)

People shows portrait photos and posters as they take part in a funeral march in Hanau, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Several people were killed in a shooting in the central German city late Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. German language poster reads: 'Assimilation policy divides and kills'. (Nicolas Armer/dpa via AP)

(AP) – Around 10,000 protesters have marched through the central German town of Hanau to mourn the nine people who were killed by an immigrant-hating gunman last week.

Turkey’s ambassador to Germany, Ali Kemal Aydin, who participated in Sunday’s protest, warned that Turkish immigrants in Germany are experienced more and more hate crimes in Germany.

A 43-year-old German man shot to death nine people in the Frankfurt suburb before apparently killing his mother and himself. Five of the victims were reported to be Turkish citizens. The attacker left rambling texts and videos in which he espoused racist views and called for genocide.