100s Of Migrants Gather In Honduras To Attempt New Caravan

Migrants ride on top of a truck moving along the highway, in hopes of reaching the distant United States, from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, early Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Hundreds of Honduran migrants started walking and hitching rides Wednesday from the city of San Pedro Sula, in a bid to form the kind of migrant caravan that reached the U.S. border in 2018. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)

(AP) – Hundreds of mainly Honduran migrants have started walking and hitching rides from the city of San Pedro Sula, in a bid to form the kind of migrant caravan that reached the U.S. border in 2018. Some migrants waved Honduran flags as they set out for the Guatemalan border Wednesday.

Attempts at forming caravans in 2019 were largely broken up by police and the national guard in Mexico, which has come under increased U.S. pressure to prevent them arriving at the U.S. border. Some migrants said they were aware the voyage would be tough, but said they would try anyway.