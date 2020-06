A 103-year-old woman from San Antonio is a survivor of the coronavirus. Herminia Rodriguez was born in 1917, and has 20 children, 14 of whom are still alive, along with 31 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.

For many years Rodriguez worked as a cook at La Fonda Mexican Restaurant. She lives in a local nursing home, where the staff says even being in a wheelchair doesn’t slow her down.