Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In The Rio Grande Valley
Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In The Rio Grande Valley
Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In The Rio Grande Valley

Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In The Rio Grande Valley

The torrential tropical rains that fell for several hours Wednesday morning have eased, and the Rio Grande Valley is beginning to dry out, but the floodwaters have yet to drain – floodwaters that put neighborhoods in Mercedes and Weslaco under chest-deep water.

The Mid Valley and western Cameron County, along with the greater McAllen metro area, were among the areas hardest hit by Wednesday morning’s drenching rains, which put freeway ramps, frontage roads, and neighborhood streets under enough water to submerge some vehicles and force others to stall.

Numerous roads remain closed across the Valley. First responders had to make several high-water rescues in the Mid Valley, as well as in areas north of Harlingen, to get people out of their vehicles and homes.

Four shelters for flood victims are open in Weslaco and Donna, and Cameron County emergency officials have opened the domed shelter in Los Fresnos. The shelter locations are on our 710 KURV Facebook page and our webpage.

