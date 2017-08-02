Home LOCAL 10th Valley City Passes A “Texting While Driving” Ban
10th Valley City Passes A “Texting While Driving” Ban
10th Valley City Passes A "Texting While Driving" Ban

10th Valley City Passes A “Texting While Driving” Ban

San Benito has become the latest city in the Valley to ban texting while driving. San Benito city commissioners passed the ordinance Tuesday night – saying the move is not to punish people but to protect them.

The city is providing a 90-day grace period before strictly enforcing the law, and during that time will launch a public awareness campaign, including roadside signs, to let residents know about the new ordinance. After that, it’ll be a maximum 500-dollar fine against someone caught texting while driving. San Benito joins its neighbor Harlingen and eight other Valley cities that have a “‘texting while driving” ban on the books.

