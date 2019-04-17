11-Year Prison Sentence Ordered In Deadly Spring Break Drunk Driving Crash

The Houston-area woman who killed a Los Fresnos woman in a Spring Break drunken driving accident on South Padre Island two years ago – was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday morning. The punishment was handed down after a highly emotional hearing during which the court heard tearful testimony from the victim’s family and friends, as well as from 23-year-old Daisy Jo Decker.

Decker is the Sugarland woman who was drunk and high when she swerved and plowed her car into a group of people walking along Gulf Boulevard. 19-year-old Maria Selina Patino was killed. Six other people were injured.

Wednesday’s hearing in the 445th District Court came after prosecutors and Decker’s attorneys reached a plea agreement in which Decker pleaded guilty to intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault in exchange for the dismissal of a manslaughter charge. Decker had been set to go on trial next Monday.