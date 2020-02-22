$11,000 In Rewards For Leads To Whooping Crane Killers

FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, a whooping crane, a critically endangered species, flies away from its nest with eggs, in a crawfish pond in St. Landry Parish, La. There's a $5,000 reward for information about whoever shot and killed an endangered whooping crane in southwest Louisiana in November 2019. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement spokesman Adam Einck says the crane's body was found Nov. 15 in a rice and crawfish field in the town of Elton in Jefferson Davis Parish. A necropsy determined that it had been a shot and killed a day or two earlier. Einck says there's also still a $6,000 reward out for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot a whooping crane in Acadia Parish in November 2018.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)