13 people were shot and wounded when a busload of assembly plant workers came under fire in Reynosa this morning.

Authorities say the bus was moving when it apparently entered the crossfire of two clashing drug cartel gangs a little before 7 a.m. Three of the victims are said to be in serious condition.

Reynosa’s ongoing violence is being blamed on factions of the Gulf Cartel fighting for control of drug and immigrant smuggling routes.