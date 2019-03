A 2-vehicle wreck in Brownsville claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy this weekend.

DPS troopers say at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a GMC Yukon struck a Chevrolet S-10 Pickup truck at the intersection of Southmost Boulevard and Monsees Road. The Yukon spun out of control, struck a tree, and flipped over into a dry canal.

The driver and three passengers were rushed to the hospital, where 13-year-old Rodrigo Mancilla was pronounced dead.