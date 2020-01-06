13-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Killed In Drug Cartel Attack In Tamaulipas

An attack by drug cartel gunmen across the border from Falcon Heights Saturday evening killed a 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma and wounded a 10-year-old girl and the boy’s parents.

Members of the family were heading back to Oklahoma after visiting relatives in Monterrey for the holidays, driving in two SUV’s toward the Roma Port of Entry on Highway 2 when another SUV pulled up and gunmen opened fire. Killed was 13-year-old Oscar Castillo Lopez, according to Breitbart Texas.

The three family members who were wounded are hospitalized in Nuevo Leon. Their conditions are not known. It hasn’t been confirmed which drug cartel the gunmen were with, but the area has been a battleground between the Gulf Cartel and a faction of the Zetas Cartel.