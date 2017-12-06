Home LOCAL 13 Years Later, San Benito Still Trying To Recover Stolen Funds
13 Years Later, San Benito Still Trying To Recover Stolen Funds
LOCAL
0

13 Years Later, San Benito Still Trying To Recover Stolen Funds

0
0
city of san benito
now viewing

13 Years Later, San Benito Still Trying To Recover Stolen Funds

ice raids
now playing

Advocates Fear For Iraqis Detained By ICE

cotton field
now playing

Edinburg Farming Entity Wins First Cotton Bale Contest

BATTLESHIP TEXAS-1
now playing

Battleship Texas Closed, Tilting As Crews Work To Plug Leaks

Donald Trump
now playing

Another US Appeals Court Keeps Trump's Travel Ban Blocked

Jack William Morgan and Samuel Brown
now playing

Police Video Shows Rescue Of Kidnap Victim Bound By Chains; See Video

gavel
now playing

9th Circuit Upholds Trump Travel Ban Injunction

GREEK GREECE EARTHQUAKE ARMY ASSISTING
now playing

Greek Army Helping Residents On Quake-Hit Island

OBESITY
now playing

Obesity Rising In Nations Rich And Poor, Especially In Kids

GREG GIRANFORTE
now playing

Montana's Gianforte Avoids Jail Time For Reporter Assault

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Hawaii Urges Court To Keep Hold On Trump Travel Ban

The city of San Benito is going after its former longtime municipal judge, after a recent audit found that Frances Flores has not paid back the nearly 750-thousand dollars she was convicted of stealing – 13 years ago.

Flores was convicted in 2004 of theft by a public servant, sentenced to 7 years in prison, and ordered to make restitution. Flores served almost half of her sentence, but has not paid back the 743-thousand dollars in court fines and fees she stole. And now the city is going to court to seek a judgement against her, which would require Flores to make good on the restitution.

Flores had been indicted back in 2003 after a random audit of the city’s municipal court turned up discrepancies between cash received and cash deposits.

Related posts:

  1. CBP Officers Crack Creative Cash Concealment
  2. Ground Broken For New AEP Service Center
  3. Officer’s Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief
  4. Federal Improvement Funds Approved For McAllen Airport
Related Posts
cotton field

Edinburg Farming Entity Wins First Cotton Bale Contest

jsalinas 0
fatal-crash

Car Crash Claims Driver’s Life Near Arroyo City

jsalinas 0
aep american electric and power logo

Ground Broken For New AEP Service Center

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video