13 Years Later, San Benito Still Trying To Recover Stolen Funds

The city of San Benito is going after its former longtime municipal judge, after a recent audit found that Frances Flores has not paid back the nearly 750-thousand dollars she was convicted of stealing – 13 years ago.

Flores was convicted in 2004 of theft by a public servant, sentenced to 7 years in prison, and ordered to make restitution. Flores served almost half of her sentence, but has not paid back the 743-thousand dollars in court fines and fees she stole. And now the city is going to court to seek a judgement against her, which would require Flores to make good on the restitution.

Flores had been indicted back in 2003 after a random audit of the city’s municipal court turned up discrepancies between cash received and cash deposits.