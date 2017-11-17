132 Residents In Senior Facility As Fire Began

(AP) – A spokeswoman for a Pennsylvania senior living center says a massive fire that injured about 20 people likely began in the complex’s personal care facility.

Kendal Corp. spokeswoman Colleen Ryan Mallon said Friday there were about 132 residents present when fire ripped through the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester last Thursday. She says Friday residents were taken to shelters and hospitals. The company is working to confirm that all are accounted for.

Mallon says fire officials at the scene haven’t told her anything about the cause of the blaze. The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings and flames shot from the roofs and windows. Residents evacuated into the cold night, and aerial footage showed dozens of them lined along the street, some wrapped in blankets and in wheelchairs.