Persons Of Interest In Padre Island Killings Jailed On Auto Theft Charges

A man and woman considered persons of interest in the Padre Island killings of a New Hampshire couple have been formally charged with auto theft.

Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Noverr were brought before a judge in Kleberg County Friday, two days after they were apprehended south of Guadalajara Mexico. The couple had been seen on surveillance video October 20th driving the victims’ pickup truck and RV trailer across the border at Eagle Pass.

The two were being sought in the deaths of James and Michelle Butler whose bodies were found buried on Padre Island near Corpus Christi about two weeks after they were reporting missing October 14th. Authorities have not yet disclosed how the Butlers were killed.