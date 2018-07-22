Home TEXAS 14 Aboard Wintage World War II Plane Escape Texas Crash
14 Aboard Wintage World War II Plane Escape Texas Crash
TEXAS
0

14 Aboard Wintage World War II Plane Escape Texas Crash

0
0
HOH
now viewing

14 Aboard Wintage World War II Plane Escape Texas Crash

texas+prison+sf1
now playing

3 Texas Prison Officials Charged With Burning Evidence

JKK
now playing

Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Sailor Off Chicago

1532242646522
now playing

The Latest: Authorities Say 1 Killed In LA Market Standoff

untitled
now playing

Aldrin Skips Space Center Gala Amid Feud With His Children

donald-trump-gty-mt-180721_hpMain_16x9t_240
now playing

Trump Claims 'Illegal' Spying After Warrant Papers Unveiled

1282966_1280x720
now playing

Jury Convicts Man In Slaying Of University Of Texas Student

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Doctor Fatally Shot While On Bike Treated Bush

061b3a84-dc2b-48e7-b742-09315d3eb168
now playing

The Latest: Baby Didn't Initially Know Parents At Reunion

purple-heart
now playing

WWII Hero's Lost Purple Heart Returned To His Family

Hillary_Clinton_Honored_With_Leadership_Award_in_SF
now playing

Hillary Clinton To Appear At Central Park Summer Festival

(AP) – Eight people have been hurt but all 14 aboard a vintage World War II plane have survived as the aircraft crashed while taking off from a small Central Texas airport.

Burnet County authorities say seven people were treated for minor injuries and one person was hospitalized in San Antonio for treatment of burns as the C-47 aircraft crashed at the Burnet Municipal Airport.

The aircraft is part of the vintage fleet of the Dallas-based Commemorative Air Force. The group’s president, Bob Stevenik, says the twin-engine transport plane named the Bluebonnet Belle was built in 1944 and is a total loss. It had been headed Saturday to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for an airshow.

Federal transportation and aviation officials are investigating.

Burnet is about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) northwest of Austin.

Related posts:

  1. 911 Calls Detail Aftermath Of Deadly New Mexico Bus Crash
  2. Federal Grant Money To Upgrade Brownsville-South Padre Island Airport
  3. Trump: New Air Force One To Get Red, White And Blue Makeover
  4. Fatal SUV Crash Driver Among 5 Charged In Smuggling Scheme
Related Posts
texas+prison+sf1

3 Texas Prison Officials Charged With Burning Evidence

Danny Castillon 0
1282966_1280x720

Jury Convicts Man In Slaying Of University Of Texas Student

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

The Latest: Doctor Fatally Shot While On Bike Treated Bush

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video