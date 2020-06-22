14 Fatally Shot In Chicago Over Father’s Day Weekend

Two people walk past as police guard an SUV wherein a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot while riding in the vehicle with his father, outside West Suburban Medical Center Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Oak Park. The boy was struck in the 5600 block of West Huron Street in the Austin neighborhood, and his father drove to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Multiple people, including several children, were killed as more than 100 people were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago over the Father’s Day weekend that produced the city’s highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP)
(AP) — Fourteen people, including five children, were killed as more than 100 people were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago over the Father’s Day weekend. Those shootings produced the city’s highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year. Among the victims was 3-year-old Mekhi James, who police said was fatally shot Saturday as he was in a car with his father in the south Austin neighborhood. Police Superintendent David Brown says police are working to track down those responsible for the violence in several Chicago communities. He says “gangs, guns and drugs” are the common thread in the shootings.