14 Indicted In Racist-Based Gang Case

(AP) – More than a dozen South Texas residents accused of being in a violent white supremacist gang have been indicted on racketeering or drug-related counts. Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced 14 Corpus Christi residents face up to life in prison if convicted of crimes blamed on the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

An indictment returned Wednesday includes charges of conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity involving the activities of the gang, violent crimes in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Investigators say the gang operated in the Corpus Christi area and the case involves alleged racketeering activity since 1995. Officials say 13 suspects were in custody Thursday, while a 14th remains at large and is believed to be in the Houston area.