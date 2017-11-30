Home TEXAS 14 Indicted In Racist-Based Gang Case
14 Indicted In Racist-Based Gang Case
TEXAS
0

14 Indicted In Racist-Based Gang Case

0
0
HANDCUFFS ARREST POLICE
now viewing

14 Indicted In Racist-Based Gang Case

court-gavel-generic-no-caption-jpg_1577529_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Jurors Begin Hearing Testimony In The Irene Garza Murder Trial

ENGLISH ONLY ZONE
now playing

Town Repeals Law Making English Official Language

DRUG BUST
now playing

Mexican Forces Seize 5 Tons Of Marijuana At Texas Border

AMBULANCE-3
now playing

Boy Burned After Re-Creating YouTube Trick

POPE FRANCIS
now playing

Pope Demands World Help Resolve Rohingya Crisis

TAX PLAN TAX BILL TAX REFORM
now playing

McCain Says He'll Support GOP Tax Overhaul Bill

AL FRANKEN
now playing

Sen. Franken Groped Army Veteran During USO Tour

JON CONHERS
now playing

Ex-Conyers Staffer Says She'd Testify If Asked

SAM TILLERSON
now playing

White House Says Tillerson's Still On The Job

JOE BARTON AND KELLY CANON
now playing

Woman Long Dismissed Messages As 'just Joe'

(AP) – More than a dozen South Texas residents accused of being in a violent white supremacist gang have been indicted on racketeering or drug-related counts.  Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced 14 Corpus Christi residents face up to life in prison if convicted of crimes blamed on the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

An indictment returned Wednesday includes charges of conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity involving the activities of the gang, violent crimes in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Investigators say the gang operated in the Corpus Christi area and the case involves alleged racketeering activity since 1995.   Officials say 13 suspects were in custody Thursday, while a 14th remains at large and is believed to be in the Houston area.

Related posts:

  1. Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator
  2. An Assault Or An Accident? Investigators Still Looking At All Scenarios In Border Patrol Agent’s Death
  3. Survey Finds Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Hold Steady
  4. Judge Orders $10 Million Bond For San Benito Man Accused Of Killing Wife
Related Posts
ENGLISH ONLY ZONE

Town Repeals Law Making English Official Language

jsalinas 0
JOE BARTON AND KELLY CANON

Woman Long Dismissed Messages As ‘just Joe’

jsalinas 0
SHERIN MATHEWS

Doctor: Sherin Mathews, 3, Showed Signs Of Abuse

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video