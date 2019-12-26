14-Year-Old Detained In Killing Of Barnard College Student

A 14-year-old is in custody in connection to a deadly stabbing in New York. Police have been searching for the teen since an attack on a Barnard College student on December 11th. Officers are investigating if the teen stabbed Tessa Majors on December 11th. The 18-year-old died after an apparent mugging near the Manhattan campus.

The New York Times reports the suspect detained Thursday is the one believed to have stabbed her. Police released the photo of the suspect, an unusual move for a juvenile, in the effort to locate the teen.