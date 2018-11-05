14-Year-Old Used Rifle In CA School Shooting

(AP) -Officials say a 14-year-old high school student used a rifle to shoot a classmate at their high school in the California city of Palmdale and dumped the gun in the desert before he was caught at a nearby shopping center.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says the 14-year-old victim was shot in the arm Friday morning and is expected to fully recover. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the shooter and the victim, but are still trying to pin down the exact motive.

Authorities say the suspect ran off after the shooting and dumped the rifle along the way before he was caught in a shopping center. The FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.