143Day: Fred Rogers And A Day Of Kindness In Pennsylvania

The statue of Public Broadcasting Service's Fred Rogers, the host of children's program "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," is visible behind the fencing in the closed-off park area where the statue is located, during this year's "1-4-3 Day," Friday, May 22, the 143rd day of 2020, in Pittsburgh. In 2019, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared May 23, 2019, the first "1-4-3 Day," as a day of kindness in honor of Public Broadcasting Service's Fred Rogers, the host of children's program "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." Rogers, a Pennsylvania native who died in 2003, used 143 as his special code for "I Love You," based on the number of letters in each word. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Mister Rogers would have liked it. In 2019, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared the 143rd day of the year a day of kindness in honor of the state’s beloved kindness patron and promoter, Fred Rogers. That number had special meaning to the children’s program creator as it symbolized the words, I love you, reflected in the number of characters in each word. The second year marking this day fell on Friday. The state has launched a website asking residents to share their acts of kindness.