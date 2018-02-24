Home TEXAS 145 Grabbed In 7-Day Immigrant Sweep Of South, Central Texas
145 Grabbed In 7-Day Immigrant Sweep Of South, Central Texas
TEXAS
0

145 Grabbed In 7-Day Immigrant Sweep Of South, Central Texas

0
0
Deportations_1519340634774_10466600_ver1_0_1280_720
now viewing

145 Grabbed In 7-Day Immigrant Sweep Of South, Central Texas

nobel-laureates-myanmar
now playing

Female Nobel Laureates In Bangladesh To Meet Rohingya Women

gunprotests6104958653_t1070_h003fea2b42fa0db7c7370fc14a0bae9e85ae0ef7
now playing

Texas Middle School Students Stage Walkout For Gun Laws

KJH
now playing

Corps: Agency Worked To Inform On Harvey Flood Risk

LKJK
now playing

The Latest: FBI Caller: Shooting Suspect 'Going To Explode'

untitled
now playing

Teen Battling Cancer Dies Weeks After Marrying Girlfriend

3132199_630x354
now playing

US Deportations Targeting More People With No Crime Records

tlmd_universidades18
now playing

Police Trace White Supremacist Signs; No Students Involved

800
now playing

Ex-Trump Aide Pleads Guilty, Will Cooperate In Russia Probe

620×349
now playing

Graham's Body To Make Journey From Mountains To Charlotte

2018_2$largeimg24_Saturday_2018_153250734
now playing

Trump's Support For Gun Control Measure Could Spark Backlash

(AP) – Federal immigrations have rounded up 145 people they describe as criminal aliens and immigration violators in South and Central Texas.

In a statement issued Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the roundup was a seven-day operation. Of the 145, 45 were netted in Austin, 41 in San Antonio, 37 in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, 15 in Laredo and seven in Waco.

Of those, 86 had criminal convictions while 39 had previous dealings with immigration officials, including four with criminal charges pending. The detainees ranged in age from 18 to 62 years old, 136 were men and 10 were women.

Mexico accounted for the bulk of the haul with 128 detainees, while seven each were Guatemalans and Hondurans and one each were Peruvians, Salvadorans and Jordanians.

Related posts:

  1. Feds Snag Dozens In Immigration Sting
  2. US Deportations Targeting More People With No Crime Records
  3. McAllen Man Charged In Motorcyclist’s Death
  4. Preliminary Cruise Ship Study Gives South Padre Island High Marks
Related Posts
gunprotests6104958653_t1070_h003fea2b42fa0db7c7370fc14a0bae9e85ae0ef7

Texas Middle School Students Stage Walkout For Gun Laws

Danny Castillon 0
KJH

Corps: Agency Worked To Inform On Harvey Flood Risk

Danny Castillon 0
CARLOS URISTI

What’s Next For Uresti After Conviction

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video