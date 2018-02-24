145 Grabbed In 7-Day Immigrant Sweep Of South, Central Texas

(AP) – Federal immigrations have rounded up 145 people they describe as criminal aliens and immigration violators in South and Central Texas.

In a statement issued Thursday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the roundup was a seven-day operation. Of the 145, 45 were netted in Austin, 41 in San Antonio, 37 in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, 15 in Laredo and seven in Waco.

Of those, 86 had criminal convictions while 39 had previous dealings with immigration officials, including four with criminal charges pending. The detainees ranged in age from 18 to 62 years old, 136 were men and 10 were women.

Mexico accounted for the bulk of the haul with 128 detainees, while seven each were Guatemalans and Hondurans and one each were Peruvians, Salvadorans and Jordanians.