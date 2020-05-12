Cameron County Reports Two COVID-19 Deaths and 17 Cases, Hidalgo County Passes 400 Case Mark

Cameron County Public Health announced late Tuesday, the death of two residents from COVID-19. One 86 year old passed away at Valley Baptist and an 80 year old passed away at Valley Regional. They also reported an additional 17 cases. Sixteen of the cases were linked to previous cases, one was travel linked, and the other case was due to community spread. There are 544 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County. Cameron County announced the release of 14 individuals who have recovered Tuesday, raising that total to 297.

Hidalgo County Health Officials reported Tuesday an additional nine cases of COVID-19 for a total of 403 positive cases. Ten people have been released from isolation Tuesday, for a total of 233. There are currently sixteen in area hospitals with 3 in intensive care.