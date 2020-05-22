Cameron County Reports Fifteen New COVID-19 Cases, Hidalgo County Reports Ten Cases

Cameron County Public Health has reported fifteen new cases of COVID-19 late Friday. This raises the total number of cases to 686, with 231 of those active cases. There were 17 individuals who recovered Friday, raising that total to 455. Twelve of the cases were linked to previous cases, two were travel related, and one was community spread.

Hidalgo County Health Officials late Friday reported ten new cases of COVID-19. The current total for the county is 482, with the active total being 189. There are thirteen people in area hospitals, with three in intensive care. Seven people were released from isolation, raising that total to 283. Hidalgo County also reported passing 8,000 test milestone. There are 599 tests currently pending.