15 Killed In Iraqi Capital As Assailants Fire Live Rounds

(AP) – Iraqi officials say gunmen in cars opened fire in Baghdad’s Khilani Square, killing at least 15 people. Security and medical officials say at least two of the dead Friday are policemen. Protesters fearing for their lives ran from the plaza to nearby Tahrir Square and mosques to take cover.

The shooting came as protesters occupied parts of Jumhuriya, Sinak and Ahar bridges in a standoff with security forces. All bridges lead to or near the heavily-fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government.