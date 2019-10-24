15 People Arraigned In Apparent Edinburg Vote Fraud Scheme

A total of 15 people have pleaded not guilty to charges in an apparent vote harvesting scheme related to the 2017 Edinburg municipal election. All 15 were brought before a judge Thursday and pleaded not guilty to illegal voting charges. One of the defendants also pleaded not guilty to a charge of organized election fraud. All are accused of being part of a coordinated effort to persuade non-Edinburg residents to put an Edinburg address on their voter registration form.

A total of 22 people have been charged in what was an apparent scheme to secure votes for mayoral candidate, and now mayor, Richard Molina. The defendants include Molina himself and his wife, along with City Secretary Ludivina Leal.