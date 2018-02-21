Home NATIONAL 15-Year-Old Shot 5 Times Protecting Classmates Ffrom Gunfire
15-Year-Old Shot 5 Times Protecting Classmates Ffrom Gunfire
NATIONAL
0

15-Year-Old Shot 5 Times Protecting Classmates Ffrom Gunfire

0
0
Anthony Borges
now viewing

15-Year-Old Shot 5 Times Protecting Classmates Ffrom Gunfire

e6c20a70ea8b45da90640ee07aad7c63
now playing

Turkey Vows To Press On With Syria Offensive

WireAP_4bfa320718ea435f8fb3da2605d3fe69_12x5_992 (1)
now playing

Florida Shooting Survivors In Capital, Demand Action On Guns

POLICE OFFICER KILLED POLICE DEATH
now playing

Officer Killed, Suspect Found Dead After Standoff

DRUG BUST
now playing

Police In Harlingen Report Major Drug Bust During Traffic Stop

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now playing

Abbott Won't Say If He Voted For Incumbent Republicans

GAY SAME SEX WEDDING
now playing

Texas Same-Sex Couple Sues After Rejection As Foster Parents

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

Texas Parole Board Recommends Killer Be Spared From Death

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israeli Media: Netanyahu Confidant To Testify Against Him

AFRICAN FROM UGANDA DEPORTE FROM ISRAEL
now playing

Migrant Deported By Israel Back To Africa Recounts Ordeal

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Trump Jr: 'Nonsense' That Family's Profiting From Presidency

(AP) – A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.

A fundraising site says Anthony Borges was shot in both legs and his back while attempting to close and lock a classroom door last Wednesday. Seventeen people were killed.

Borges’ friend Carlos Rodriguez told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the two rushed to hide in a nearby classroom when they first heard gunshots. He says no one knew what to do, but that Borges “took the initiative to just save his other classmates.”

Borges’ GoFundMe had raised nearly $356,000 as of Tuesday morning from almost 11,000 donations. The legitimacy of the fundraising page was confirmed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Related posts:

  1. Car Strikes And Kills Local Bike Rider
  2. Man Shot By Texas Trooper Dies, Wounded Officer Recovering
  3. Police Say Gunplay Led To Brownsville Teen Suffering Critical Head Wound
  4. Teen Arrested On Charges Of Bringing Firearm To School
Related Posts
WireAP_4bfa320718ea435f8fb3da2605d3fe69_12x5_992 (1)

Florida Shooting Survivors In Capital, Demand Action On Guns

Zack Cantu 0
POLICE OFFICER KILLED POLICE DEATH

Officer Killed, Suspect Found Dead After Standoff

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP JR

Trump Jr: ‘Nonsense’ That Family’s Profiting From Presidency

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video