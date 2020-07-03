Eleven Dead In Hidalgo, Cameron Counties From COVID-19. Hundreds More Cases.

Hidalgo County Health Officials confirmed late Thursday night there were seven people who died from COVID-19. Their deaths ranged from 20-70 with complications from underlying conditions raising the total to 56. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is asking residents not to let their guard down over 4th of July weekend. There were 268 people who tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday. There are currently 755 people are hospitalized due to the virus in the county.

Cameron County Public Health confirmed Thursday four additional deaths to COVID-19 aged 56-80. Their death toll is now at 60. Another 101 people tested positive for the county, with a vast majority being community spread.